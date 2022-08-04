Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry appeals embezzlement conviction
Former SNP MP Natalie McGarry has lodged an appeal after being jailed for embezzling £25,000 from the SNP and a pro-independence group.
The 40-year-old was sentenced to two years in prison.
She was found guilty of embezzling £19,974 while treasurer of Women For Independence and £4,661 when she was treasurer and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP.
McGarry was the MP for Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017.
The Appeal Court in Edinburgh confirmed that papers had been lodged against both the conviction and the jail term.
The details of the grounds of the appeal are not known.
'Betrayed trust'
A jury last month returned majority verdicts after a six-week trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
The court heard that McGarry spent some of the money on expenses such as rent and shopping.
Her legal team admitted that her finances were "disorganised" and "chaotic", but she denied the charges.
Sheriff Tom Hughes told her she had betrayed people who put their trust in her.
He said: "It's quite clear that society has a right to expect the highest standards from those who seek and eventually achieve high public office."
No date has been fixed for any possible appeal hearing.