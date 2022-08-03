Batgirl movie scrapped months before planned release
The new Batgirl movie has been scrapped by Warner Bros Discovery months before its planned release.
Reportedly budgeted at more than $70m, it was due to be shown in cinemas and on the streaming service HBO Max later this year.
The New York Post reported that the decision had followed a poor reaction to test screenings.
However, Warner Bros said the move reflected its "leadership's strategic shift".
The production was filmed completely in Glasgow, in a move council chiefs declared a "huge deal" for the city.
It was based on the DC Comics character Barbara Gordon - or Batgirl - played by Leslie Grace.
She appeared alongside Michael Keaton as Batman, Brendan Fraser as villain Firefly and JK Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon.
Warner Bros also confirmed that Scoob! Holiday Haunt would also be scrapped.
A spokesperson for Warner Bros said: "The decision to not release Batgirl reflects our leadership's strategic shift as it relates to the DC universe and HBO Max.
"Leslie Grace is an incredibly talented actor and this decision is not a reflection of her performance.
"We are incredibly grateful to the filmmakers of Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt and their respective casts and we hope to collaborate with everyone again in the near future."
The unusual move comes after a change in leadership after Warner Bros merged with Discovery in May 2021, with David Zaslav its new CEO.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Zaslav has prioritised cost-cutting measures and refocusing the company on creating theatrical films rather than projects for streaming.
Batgirl received £150,000 from Glasgow City Council as an incentive to film in the area - at the time Screen Scotland said any production given public money was expected to hire locally.
Filming began at the end of 2021 and continued until March.
Councillor Ruairi Kelly, who chairs Glasgow City Council's neighbourhoods, housing and public realm committee, told the BBC at the time: "It's a huge deal for the city.
"We've had some major productions here but this is the first time a whole film has been based in the city, from start till finish."