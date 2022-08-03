Man guilty of killing stranger by pushing her off Helensburgh Pier
- Published
A 29-year-old man has been found guilty of killing a stranger by picking her up and then pushing her off a pier.
Jacob Foster attacked Charmaine O'Donnell at Helensburgh Pier, in Argyll and Bute, in April last year.
Jurors at the the High Court in Glasgow heard Ms O'Donnell, 25, suffered severe neck injuries and drowned after she was pushed into the water.
Foster was convicted of culpable homicide after a trial. He had denied murdering Ms O'Donnell.
His lawyers had lodged a special defence of diminished responsibility, claiming the accused had an "abnormality of mind" at the time.
But jurors found Foster guilty of culpable homicide by picking Ms O'Donnell up and carrying her, before pushing her off the pier.
The trial heard that Ms O'Donnell had gone to Helensburgh with a friend, Caitlin McTaggart, on 23 April last year to enjoy the good weather.
The pair began chatting to three men fishing and Ms McTaggart, 25, said it appeared Mr Foster was trying to get involved in the conversation.
She told the court that neither she nor Ms O'Donnell knew him.
The jurors heard there had then been a "commotion" when Ms O'Donnell was pushed over the railings at the pier and someone shouted to Ms McTaggart: "That's your pal."
A police officer who arrived at the scene shortly after told the court that Mr Foster had been "quite agitated and talking a lot".
PC Gary Davidson said Mr Foster had told him: "I just pushed her, it was just a bit of fun."