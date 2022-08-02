Man charged in connection with death of woman in Dunoon
- Published
A 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Dunoon.
Mairi Doherty, 41, was seriously injured during a disturbance near a block of flats in John Street on Saturday 23 July.
She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but died three days later.
The arrested man has now appeared at Greenock Sheriff Court to face the charge.
A 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman have already been charged in connection with the disturbance.
Kevin Campbell was charged with assault to severe injury, danger of life and attempted murder and was remanded in custody, while Bernadette Cairns was released on bail after being charged with assault to injury.