Police probe into unexplained death at East Kilbride Sports Club
Police are investigating an unexplained death after a man collapsed in the car park of a sports club in East Kilbride.
Officers were called to the Calderglen Sports Hub, part of East Kilbride Sports Club, on Strathaven Road, at about 22:10 on Saturday.
A police spokeswoman said the 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are at an early stage," she said.