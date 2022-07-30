Police probe South Lanarkshire College fraud claims
Police are investigating claims that South Lanarkshire College staff allegedly used teaching materials to "build, model and repair" their homes and other properties.
It has also been alleged suppliers to the college's construction faculty provided "freebies" to some individuals in a bid to obtain business.
The allegations are detailed in a leaked report obtained by The Herald.
BBC Scotland has approached the college for comment.
The document, drafted by international accountancy group Azets, includes claims that scrap was used or disposed of for "personal gain" and that SLC staff stole equipment.
Whistleblower allegations
It states that investigators did not identify "substantive evidence" to support most of the allegations.
But the team did uncover weaknesses in college processes and offered proposals aimed at securing improvement.
The Herald reports that the claims of malfeasance and misconduct date back years.
And in one case, whistleblowers alleged that several staff helped complete a major construction job for a colleague in or around 2013.
A force spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland is working with South Lanarkshire College and is reviewing information around potential historical incidents of theft and fraud in order to establish any criminality."