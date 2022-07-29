Inquiry into deaths of three babies in Lanarkshire
The deaths of three babies in Lanarkshire will be investigated in a fatal accident inquiry.
Leo Lamont, Ellie McCormick and Mira-Belle Bosch died in "circumstances giving rise to serious public concern", according to court papers.
NHS Lanarkshire has confirmed it will take part in the inquiry into their deaths.
A preliminary hearing will take place at Hamilton Sheriff Court on 5 September.
Leo was born on 15 February 2019, Ellie on 4 March 2019, while Mira-belle was born on 2 July 2021.
It is not known when or where they died.
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said they would "seek to establish whether there is learning that could minimise the risk of future death in similar circumstances".
In a statement, they added: "The decision to hold a fatal accident inquiry has been communicated to the families, who have experienced terrible losses.
"The Crown will continue to keep the families fully informed and answer any questions they may have about the process in the run up to and during the inquiry."
An NHS Lanarkshire spokesman said: "I can confirm that NHS Lanarkshire will be taking part in the inquiry. As this is a formal legal process, we are unable to make any further comment at this stage."