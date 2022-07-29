Commonwealth Games: Scots creator reveals secrets of metal bull
- Published
The secrets of the mechanical bull that wowed audiences during the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games have been revealed by its Scottish creator.
The 10m high scrap metal sculpture was of the stars of the celebration in Birmingham's Alexander Stadium.
Michael Dollar, of creative model makers Artem, said it took six people to operate the giant structure.
Afterwards it was given a police escort to the city's Centenary Square where it is now on display.
But Mr Dollar told BBC Radio Scotland's Good Morning Scotland the bull's celebrity would be short lived.
The Glaswegian said: "On the 9th we will dismantle it.
"It is a little large to put anywhere really. It is not really built to last forever."
He said there were not many storage options, other than an aircraft hanger.
Mr Dollar added: "It wouldn't fit in our workshops. We had to essentially build a temporary structure."
As well as models, Artem, which has offices in Glasgow and London, also works in special effects.
Its credits include ITV drama Trigger Point and Take That's 2019 Greatest Hits Live tour.
The story of the bull started with a script that that was presented to the company by games organisers.
Mr Dollar said: "The first thing is 'Is it physically possible? How would you go about it'?
"Across the table, out of the blue, one had to come up with a credible option."
Months later his vision was unveiled before 30,000 fans, athletes from 72 countries and a global TV audience.
Mr Dollar was in the control room for the big moment and in regular radio communication with the six strong team on the ground.
He said: "There's three people inside.
"One controlling the legs and that's all computerised, two puppeteers in the front controlling the head and, obviously, a driver and two people doing radio control of eyes, ears, horn, mouth etc.
"It was good fun. They didn't ask for all that in the first place but we go the extra mile to make it more interesting."
Mr Dollar said the bull is about 2.5 tonnes but the telehandler that holds it up is 17 tonnes and there is a generator on the back.
He added: "It is just over 20 tonnes in total."
After the ceremony it took two hours to transport the bull from the Alexander stadium to Centenary Square, which is about five miles away.
Mr Dollar said: "It basically drove here under its own power.
"It had a police escort because at certain points in the journey it had to go round gantries so it had to drive on the wrong side of dual carriageways and that kind of things."
Asked if he might be tempted to give the bull the famous traffic cone treatment afforded to the Duke of Wellington in Glasgow, Mr Dollar joked: "I could be tempted."
