Bar reopens after safety concerns resolved
A Glasgow bar has reopened following negotiations with union representatives over working conditions.
The venue closed after staff alleged several health, safety and contractual issues, including workers being exposed to black mould in the office, bar and toilets.
Unite the union said that within a week, two new employees were dismissed - but both were later reinstated.
The bar closed to fix the issues on 14 July.
Broadcast confirmed it reopened on Thursday, with Unite praising the bar for the progress made.
The union-backed letter listed more than 50 issues with working conditions at the Sauchiehall Street venue.
It alleged health and safety failings, including claims the disabled toilets did not have alarms.
The grievance claimed owners failed to pay staff holiday wages, sick pay and outstanding wages, or issue staff contracts.
Broadcast hired an independent HR firm to investigate the problems raised.
Unite Hospitality said progress had since been made on the health, safety and contractual issues.
A spokesperson for Broadcast said: "We have had constructive discussions with our colleagues and Unite representatives, and reopened with their agreement.
"We are pleased to have had the opportunity to establish the existence, cause and remedy for certain issues, with all actions - including strengthening the management structure and training regimes - completed to the satisfaction of our staff.
"In addition, flood damage caused by the building above has been repaired.
"We intend to continue building a structure of open dialogue between colleagues and the entire team looks forward to welcoming our customers back to the venue."
Bryan Simpson, industrial organiser for Unite Hospitality, said: "Following positive negotiations between the owner and our Unite reps at the venue, Broadcast reopened on Thursday.
"Our members are satisfied with progress made on health, safety and contracts.
"In particular, we are pleased that significant improvements have been made to contractual terms and that all damage caused by a leak from the building upstairs has been fixed.
"Hopefully, we can build upon this progress and make it the best live events venue in Glasgow for workers conditions."