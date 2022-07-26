Margaret Ferrier: MP faces further Covid rule breach accusation
- Published
A Glasgow MP who allegedly travelled to London with Covid symptoms has been accused of failing to inform Test and Protect that she attended parliament.
Margaret Ferrier is accused of making several journeys after being told to self-isolate in September 2020.
Ms Ferrier, who denies a single charge, is due to go on trial next month.
At a pre-trial hearing at Glasgow Sheriff Court, this charge was amended by prosecutors to include the Test and Protect accusation.
Prosecutor Mark Allan told the court that Ms Ferrier, who represents Rutherglen and Hamilton West, failed to inform NHS Scotland contact tracing officials that she attended the Houses of Parliament on 28 September 2020.
Ms Ferrier, whose attendance was excused, continued to plead not guilty through her lawyer Neal McShane.
Last month the court heard Ms Ferrier's defence team had failed to obtain a report from a virologist due to the monkeypox outbreak.
Mr McShane confirmed this had now been received.
Prosecutors state the suspended SNP politician culpably and recklessly booked a test for Covid-19, stating in the booking application that she had symptoms of the disease.
The charge claims she was told to self-isolate and wilfully exposed people to the risk of infection, illness and death.
It is alleged that this was done by travelling throughout Glasgow and the surrounding areas as well as journeys to and from London.
The charge states that Ms Ferrier was at a variety of locations over the three days. These include Lifestyle Leisure centre, Sweet P Boutique and Vanilla Salon in Rutherglen
Ms Ferrier also allegedly visited Grace and Flavour, Bearsden, East Dunbartonshire, as well as St Mungo's Church, Glasgow and Vic's Bar in Prestwick, Ayrshire.
The charge states Ms Ferrier made a taxi journey from her home in Glasgow's Cambuslang to the city's Central train station.
It is claimed she travelled to London Euston station and elsewhere in the English capital including the Houses of Parliament.
Ms Ferrier is then said to have made the return journey to Glasgow from London by train.
Sheriff Andrew Cubie continued the case until the trial, which is due to start on 15 August.