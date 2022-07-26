Man accused of killing teenager by dangerous driving in Glasgow
A man has appeared in court accused of killing a teenage pedestrian by dangerous driving.
Ciaran Dickson, 20, allegedly hit 18-year-old Aidan Pilkington on Crow Road in the Anniesland area of Glasgow in the early hours of 11 September 2021.
He was pronounced dead at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
Mr Dickson of Erskine, Renfrewshire, is also charged with failing to stop to give police information and attempting to pervert the course of justice.
He made no plea when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was granted bail with his next court date yet to be determined.
At the time of his death, Aidan's family paid tribute to him, saying it was "very cruel" that he had been robbed of his life.
They said Aidan, who had been preparing to begin studying at Dundee University, was "treasured and well loved".