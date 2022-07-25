Glasgow Subway workers announce four days of strikes
Glasgow Subway workers have voted to strike on four days next month - including the day of Rangers' first home game of the Premiership season.
Members of the Unite union will walk out on Saturday 6 August, then on Tuesday 9, Saturday 13 and Saturday 27.
The first strike day coincides with Rangers' game against Kilmarnock.
The dispute centres on a row with Subway operator Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) over changes to duty schedules.
Unite say members are increasingly being called in to work shifts at short notice, "leading to significant work-life pressures".
'Last resort'
The union represents more than 200 staff at SPT, including train drivers and station staff.
Unite spokesman Willie Thomson said: "The strike ballot is a last resort for a hardworking and loyal workforce.
"Time and again the workers have gone above and beyond by keeping the subway running during Covid, and through a time of significant staff pressures.
"Our members are angry about the unfair duty rosters which have resulted in imposed shift changes at short notice.
"This is detrimental to our members' work-life balance. SPT should be in no doubt as to our members' determination to have these rosters changed."