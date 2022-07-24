Six Loch Lomond campers rescued after tents submerged in water
Two children and four adults who were stranded while camping in torrential rain and thunder storms have been rescued by a lifeboat.
Their tents were at set up at a camping spot near Ardleish, on Loch Lomond, and became submerged in water ahead of a yellow Met Office warning.
Loch Lomond Rescue Boat said they took a stranded family to Ardlui marina before returning for two more campers.
They were met by Scottish Ambulance Service staff for treatment.
Greenock, Helensburgh and Inverary Coastguard teams were sent to multiple incidents in the area at about 00:40.
All alerts were for campers near the River Falloch who needed assistance.
The Met Office has forecast heavy showers and thunderstorms in parts of Central, Tayside, Fife, Highlands and Strathclyde.
Its yellow warning remains in place until 21:00 on Sunday.