Fans allegedly attacked police with street furniture ahead of Rangers friendly
Police officers were allegedly attacked with street furniture during a mass brawl as football fans made their way to the Rangers vs Tottenham Hotspur match in Glasgow.
The disturbance took place at about 13:30 on Saturday ahead of the pre-season friendly at Ibrox Stadium.
Footage posted on social media shows a large group of fans fighting and wearing face coverings.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Police said he was charged with mobbing and rioting offences as well as police assault.
A further three men, age 25, 27 and 51 were also charged with breach of the peace offences.
Stop and search
There was a heavy police presence on Paisley Road West as fans made their way to the game, including officers from the Metropolitan Police.
Ch Supt Mark Sutherland said he had allowed officers to carry out stop and searches of people in vehicles or on foot.
He said: "Around 13:30 on Saturday, police officers were allegedly attacked with street furniture on Paisley Road West, near to Seaward Street, as they prevented a disturbance between rival football supporters.
"There have been a significant number of football fans intent on causing disorder and violence across the city this afternoon and police officers have had to act swiftly and robustly to ensure public safety and reduce disorder.
"As we approach the new football season I would make it clear that this behaviour will not be tolerated. It impacts other members of the public and the vast majority of football supporters who are in the city to enjoy the game."
Harry Kane scored twice during the match as Tottenham beat Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side 2-1.