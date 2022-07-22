Celtic Boys' Club founder Jim Torbett to face sex abuse trial
- Published
The founder of Celtic Boys' Club will stand trial next year accused of the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old boy more than 50 years ago.
Jim Torbett, 75, denies committing the attacks in Glasgow between June 1967 and December 1968.
The High Court in Glasgow heard the abuse is said to have carried on until the boy was 14.
The alleged offences occurred in a toyshop in Maryhill, a car in Drumchapel and a flat in Sighthill.
Mr Torbett was not present for the hearing but pled not guilty to four charges through his defence counsel, Jim Keegan QC.
Prosecutor Owen Mullan told Judge Lady Drummond that the Crown was ready for trial.
A six-day trial was fixed for April at the High Court in Inverness.