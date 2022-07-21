Man charged following weekend death in Lanark
- Published
A 44-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a man in South Lanarkshire.
Peter Kirkwood, 24, was seriously hurt in an assault in Mousebank Road, Lanark, in the early hours of Saturday 16 July. He died at the scene.
Police Scotland confirmed a 44-year-old man had been charged and is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court later.
It came after they arrested a 22-year-old man on Sunday who has since been released pending further inquiries.
