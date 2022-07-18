Andy Goram: Hundreds gather to pay tribute to former Rangers goalkeeper
Hundreds of fans lined the streets in Glasgow to pay tribute to former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram.
Supporters applauded as the funeral cortege passed by Ibrox stadium, ahead of a private funeral service at the Wellington Church.
Among the mourners were former team-mates and managers.
Goram, nicknamed "The Goalie", died earlier this month, aged 58, after a short battle with oesophageal cancer.
He won 43 caps and also played four times for his country at cricket.
Goram helped Rangers win five Scottish Premier League titles, three Scottish Cups and two League Cups.
He was most recently goalkeeping coach with West of Scotland Football League club Cambuslang Rangers.
Among those attending the funeral was Sir Alex Ferguson, who took Goram on loan to Manchester United during the run-in as they won the Premier League title in 2000-01.
Many Rangers players and managers past and present such as Ally McCoist, Richard Gough, Barry Ferguson, Alex McLeish, Giovanni van Bronckhorst and James Tavernier were there.
It was announced in April that Goram had been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer, which affects the long tube that carries food from the throat to the stomach, and later revealed he been given six months to live.
He also disclosed that he had turned down chemotherapy as it would only extend his life by three months.