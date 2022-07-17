Murder probe after man, 24, dies in Lanark street attack
- Published
Police have launched a murder inquiry after the death of a 24-year-old man in Lanark.
Peter Kirkwood was seriously assaulted on the town's Mousebank Road at about 01:55 on Saturday.
Emergency services attended, but Mr Kirkwood was pronounced dead at the scene. A 22-year-old man was arrested and released pending further inquiries.
Police Scotland urged anyone who was in the area or may have heard the disturbance to get in touch.
Det Ch Insp Bob Williamson, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts are very much with Peter's family and friends at this difficult time.
"Extensive police enquiries are ongoing and we will have a continued police presence in the area.
"I would like to reassure the local community that everything is being done to trace the person responsible."