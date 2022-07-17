Police release CCTV after Glasgow bus station assault
CCTV images of three men have been released by police following a serious assault at a Glasgow bus station.
A 42-year-old man was attacked at Buchanan Street Station shortly after Rangers lost to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final on 19 May.
Police Scotland said the man required hospital treatment for his injuries.
A force spokesman said: "Anyone who recognises these three men or has any information about the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland."