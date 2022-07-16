Man, 25, dead after street disturbance in Lanark
A 25-year-old man has died after a street disturbance in Lanark.
Officers were called to reports of an incident on Mousebank Road in the South Lanarkshire town at about 01:55 on Saturday.
Emergency services attended the incident but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said a 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which is being treated as suspicious.
A force spokesman said "inquiries are ongoing" into the death.