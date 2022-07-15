Ubiquitous Chip: Iconic Glasgow restaurant sold to pub chain
One of Glasgow's best-known restaurants has been sold to UK pub chain Greene King.
The Ubiquitous Chip had been owned by the Clydesdale family since it opened in 1971 and was credited with bringing fine dining to the city.
The deal with Greene King includes the family's two other Glasgow restaurants - Stravaigin and Hanoi Bike Shop.
Greene King owns more than 2,700 hospitality venues across the UK.
Its portfolio already includes Glasgow pubs Coopers and the Scotia.
Like many in the hospitality sector, the Clydsesdales had struggled with the damage caused to their business by Covid lockdowns and restrictions over the past two years.
Revolutionary concept
Ronnie Clydesdale opened The Chip on 11 January 1971 to champion quality Scottish produce - a concept that is now commonplace but which was seen as revolutionary at the time.
He died in 2010 aged 74, with the venues being taken over by son Colin and his partner Carol.
Mr Clydesdale said: "Metropolitan Pub Company approached Carol and I, as great admirers of The Chip, Stravaigin and Hanoi, with an interest in buying.
"After much consideration, we decided to sell the business that has been in family ownership since 1971.
"I truly believe the business and people will be in safe hands with Michael and the team, who will continue the legacy that we have built.
"We look forward to visiting as customers for many years to come."
Michael Horan, managing director of Metropolitan Pub Company, said: "We are really excited to welcome these iconic sites to the Metropolitan estate, and continuing the legacy that the Clydesdale family has built over the last 50 years.
"We are looking forward to working with the 145 team members to continue providing the world class hospitality to the people of Glasgow."
The Chip, which is situated on Ashton Lane in the west end of the city, celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021. The building houses several bars as well as the main restaurant.
The Glasgow institution boasted many famous diners over the years, including Princess Margaret, Mick Jagger, Michael Keaton, Kylie Minogue and Billy Connolly.
Scottish artist and novelist Alastair Gray created murals in Chip during the 1970s in exchange for food and drink.
Stravaigin opened in 1994 on Gibson Street and serves up international cuisines using local produce.
Hanoi Bike Shop, Glasgow's first Vietnamese canteen, opened in 2012 on the site of the former Stravaigin 2 on Ruthven Lane.