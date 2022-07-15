Two rescued on River Clyde after capsized boat spotted from train
Two people whose boat capsized in Inverclyde have been rescued after they were spotted by a train driver.
Greenock Coastguard said the 15ft vessel capsized on the River Clyde near Cardross on Thursday.
It is thought the casualties had been in the water for around an hour.
One was taken to hospital in Glasgow by a coastguard helicopter. Due to the difficulty of the terrain, the second person was taken by train to Cardross station to a waiting ambulance.
Greenock Coastguard said both casualties were wearing life jackets which kept them afloat.
The condition of both is not known.