Body found in search for man missing from Inverclyde hospital
- Published
A body has been found in the search for a man who went missing from a hospital in Inverclyde.
Stephen McFarlane, 32, was last seen on CCTV at Inverclyde Royal Hospital in Greenock on Thursday 7 July. He was reported missing on Monday.
Police said the body was found near the town's Inverkip Road on Thursday afternoon.
The body has still to be formally identified, but the family of Mr McFarlane has been informed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The death is currently being treated as unexplained and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course."