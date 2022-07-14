Motorcyclist killed in crash with tractor in Ayrshire is named
A motorcyclist who died after a crash with a tractor in South Ayrshire has been named by police.
He was 30-year-old Jamie Boyd from Dailly.
The accident happened on the B741 road at Hamilton Bridge, near Dailly, at about 07:30 on Monday.
Mr Boyd, who had been riding a black Suzuki SV 650 motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the yellow JCB 4220 tractor tractor was uninjured.
Police have said inquiries into the incident are ongoing and have urged anyone with information get in touch.
