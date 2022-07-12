Pedestrian, 42, dies in hospital after crash near Cardross
- Published
A 42-year-old pedestrian has died in hospital after a car crash in Argyll and Bute.
The man was walking at the A814 close to the village of Cardross, near Helensburgh. Emergency services attended the incident involving a white Skoda Fabia at about 11:20 on Sunday.
The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he died on Monday.
Police Scotland is appealing for information following the crash.
Sgt Kevin Craig, of Dumbarton Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has died and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
"I would also appeal to anyone who may have dash-cam footage or could assist our investigation to get in touch."