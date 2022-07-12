Motorcyclist, 30, dies in crash with tractor in Ayrshire
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a tractor in South Ayrshire.
The 30-year-old was riding a black Suzuki SV 650 motorbike on the B741 road at Hamilton Bridge in Dailly.
The accident happened at about 07:30 on Monday, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor was uninjured.
Police Scotland is investigating the incident and appealed to anyone who saw the motorbike or yellow JCB 4220 tractor to get in touch.
Sgt Kenneth Malaney, of the road policing unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased at this very difficult time.
"I would ask anyone who saw the vehicles immediately prior to the crash to come forward.
"I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage who was in the area around the time of the crash to check their footage."