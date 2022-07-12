Nicholas Rossi: Alleged US fugitive quotes Sherlock Holmes at court
- Published
A man wanted in the US on a rape charge who claims to be a victim of mistaken identity quoted Sherlock Holmes before appearing in court in Edinburgh.
The accused, who US prosecutors say is convicted sex offender Nicholas Rossi, arrived via ambulance in a wheelchair, dressed in pyjamas and slippers.
Asked by a reporter if "the game was up", the man, who faces extradition proceedings, replied: "The game has just started. The game is afoot."
His case was continued until Thursday.
Fictional detective Sherlock Holmes used the phrase "the game is afoot" when rousing his sidekick Dr Watson from his bed in a 1986 episode of the TV series.
Addressing the court during a brief hearing on Tuesday, the accused, who claims to be Arthur Knight, asked for reporting restrictions to be placed on the case.
He said there was "mass hysteria" around it and claimed it had been "turned into a media circus".
That request was turned down by Sheriff Alistair Noble at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, with another date fixed for Thursday.
The court is being asked to make a ruling on whether the Crown, who are acting on behalf of the US Government, has proven that the man is Mr Rossi.
Who is US fugitive Nicholas Rossi?
US prosecutors say Nicholas Rossi is wanted for a series of sexual assaults and a rape charge in the state of Utah.
They claim he fled to the UK to evade the charges after faking his death in March 2020.
US authorities say Mr Rossi has used the aliases Arthur Knight, Nicholas Alahverdian and other names.
In December 2021, a man named Arthur Knight was arrested at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. He was being treated for Covid.
US prosecutors say he is their fugitive, Mr Rossi. He says it is a case of mistaken identity.
In a separate case, the man also appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court last Thursday accused of threatening staff two days earlier at the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he was first arrested last December.
On that occasion, prosecutor Julie Clark said fingerprints taken when he was arrested were confirmed to be Nicholas Rossi, to which the accused responded: "That's not true."
He denied shouting, swearing, and pursuing a consultant and senior nurse at the hospital and was remanded in custody, pending a trial fixed for August.
Sheriff Gerald MacMillan said there was a "substantial risk" of him absconding or failing to appear at a hearing.
During earlier proceedings the man has attended court in a wheelchair and taken oxygen from a portable tank.
But prosecutor Julie Clark said last week that the Crown has medical reports from doctors involved in his care which state there is no concern related to his lungs.