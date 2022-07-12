Nicholas Rossi: Alleged US fugitive quotes Sherlock Holmes at court
A man wanted in the US on a rape charge who claims to be a victim of mistaken identity quoted Sherlock Holmes before appearing in court in Edinburgh.
The accused, who US prosecutors say is convicted sex offender Nicholas Rossi, arrived via ambulance in a wheelchair, dressed in pyjamas and slippers.
Asked by a reporter if "the game was up", the man, who faces extradition proceedings, replied: "The game has just started. The game is afoot."
His case was continued until Thursday.
Fictional detective Sherlock Holmes used the phrase "the game is afoot" when rousing his sidekick Dr Watson from his bed in a 1986 episode of the TV series.
Addressing the court during a brief hearing on Tuesday, the accused, who claims to be Arthur Knight, asked for reporting restrictions to be placed on the case.
He said there was "mass hysteria" around it and claimed it had been "turned into a media circus".
That request was turned down by Sheriff Alistair Noble at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, with another date fixed for Thursday, 14 July.
The court is being asked to make a ruling on whether the Crown, who are acting on behalf of the US Government, has proven that the man is Mr Rossi.
In a separate case, the man also appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court last Thursday accused of threatening staff two days earlier at the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he was first arrested last December.
On that occasion, prosecutor Julie Clark said fingerprints taken when he was arrested were confirmed to be Nicholas Rossi, to which the accused responded: "That's not true."
He denied shouting, swearing, and pursuing a consultant and senior nurse at the hospital and was remanded in custody, pending a trial fixed for August.
Sheriff Gerald MacMillan said there was a "substantial risk" of him absconding or failing to appear at a hearing.
Who is the alleged Nicholas Rossi?
US prosecutors in the state of Utah say the man claiming to be Arthur Knight is a convicted sex offender called Nicholas Rossi - also known as Nicholas Alahverdian.
They claim he fled to the UK and faked his own death in an effort to evade charges including fraud and sexual battery.
The accused claims it is a huge mistake and is challenging prosecutors to prove his identity.
Mr Rossi was also known as Nicholas Alahverdian in the state of Rhode Island, where he was involved in local politics.
He told US media in December 2019 that he had late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had weeks to live. Several outlets reported he had died in February 2020.
The man was originally arrested at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on 13 December 2021 after being admitted for urgent treatment for Covid-19.
He is said to have checked into the medical facility using the alias Arthur Knight, but was traced following a tip-off from Interpol while he was on a ventilator in intensive care.
During earlier proceedings the man has attended court in a wheelchair and taken oxygen from a portable tank.
But prosecutor Julie Clark said last week that the Crown has medical reports from doctors involved in his care which state there is no concern related to his lungs.