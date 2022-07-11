Man charged with murder bid over Rutherglen Tesco stabbing
- Published
A 34-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in a supermarket in South Lanarkshire.
Emergency services were called to Tesco in Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen, on Saturday following reports a 25-year-old woman had been attacked.
Ben Jenkins of Johnstone, Renfrewshire, made no plea at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.
The woman is believed to be in a stable condition in hospital.