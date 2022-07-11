North Lanarkshire Council revives 200 empty flats for Ukrainians
A Scottish council is planning to bring 200 empty homes back into use to provide homes for Ukrainian refugees.
North Lanarkshire Council will use £5m of Scottish government funding to reinstate two tower blocks which were earmarked for demolition.
The flats in Airdrie and Coatbridge will be refurbished to "a high standard".
The aim is to allow people fleeing the war in Eastern Europe to live in their own homes rather than hotels.
The towers, High Coats in Coatbridge and Birkshaw in Wishaw, were being prepared for demolition as part of a council strategy, but will now be modernised with the first flats expected to be completed in six weeks.
Council leader Jordan Linden said: "The people escaping conflict in Ukraine face the most unimaginable circumstances.
"Across Scotland, so many have welcomed Ukrainian people into their homes and communities, and I am proud that we can play a leading role in the national effort by providing a large number of homes here in North Lanarkshire.
"I know that the people of North Lanarkshire will welcome those who face such an uncertain time with their usual warmth and generosity, and I am pleased that we can move quickly to assist."
He said that council staff were already working with partners to provide support and advice to people from Ukraine in hotel accommodation, and that extensive work would continue when those homes were occupied.
He added: "As Scotland's largest council landlord, we are well-placed to deliver the reinstatement of these homes and I look forward to welcoming people over the coming weeks."
Following the reinstatement of the first homes, the programme will expand in "the coming months" according to the council, with capacity for up to 200 homes.
'Super sponsor scheme'
Neil Gray, who serves as the Scottish government's minister for Ukrainian refugees, welcomed the move.
"We appreciate this contribution from North Lanarkshire Council. These homes will play a vital role in providing longer term accommodation and support to displaced people from Ukraine," he said.
"The council is to be commended for recognising the importance of assisting national efforts to home thousands of people fleeing the illegal war in Ukraine.
"The Scottish government and partners are providing practical support and a welcome to more than 4,500 displaced people through our super sponsor scheme.
"Ensuring we have a supply of safe, secure homes in partnership with councils, housing partners and individual host volunteers is a vital part of this work, and we are grateful to everyone who is supporting this."