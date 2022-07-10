Woman 'stable' in hospital after Dalmarnock Tesco stabbing
- Published
A woman who was stabbed in a Tesco store in South Lanarkshire remains in a stable condition in hospital, police have said.
The 25-year-old was injured in the attack at a superstore in Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen, on Saturday.
The store was evacuated as police were called and a 34-year-old man was later arrested.
Eye witnesses said customers and staff gathered in the car park while multiple police cars and an ambulance attended.
Police tape was fixed across the entrance to the shop and social media posts suggested staff had set off the store's fire alarm to get customers out of the shop quickly.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Officers were called to a serious assault at a premises on Dalmarnock Road, Rutherglen at around 13:30 on Saturday, 9 July, 2022. "A 25-year-old woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. A 34-year-old man has been arrested in connection."