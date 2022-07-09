In Pictures: TRNSMT enjoys sunshine Saturday
Scotland's city music festival TRNSMT has returned to its summer slot after two years of Covid disruption.
Paolo Nutini celebrated his first album in eight years hitting number one with the headline slot on Friday.
Just hours after the chart was announced, he took to the stage in front of tens of thousands of fans at Glasgow Green.
US rockers The Strokes top the bill on Saturday while Lewis Capaldi is the main attraction on Sunday.
We've picked a selection of the best images from days one and two.
