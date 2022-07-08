Glasgow's oldest house to undergo £1m restoration
- Published
Glasgow's oldest house will be restored as part of a year-long £1m project.
The Provand's Lordship will undergo repairs to its roof, chimneys and down pipes, as well as essential maintenance. Structural improvements will also be carried out inside.
It is expected to reopen to the public next summer.
The project, funded by Glasgow City Council, is expected to return the building to an authentic 15th Century appearance.
The museum will be finished with a new lime harling render to preserve the fabric of the building.
It will also be treated to stop and prevent rising damp and windows and doors will be replaced.
'Sustainable future'
The Provand's Lordship was built in 1471 and is one of only four surviving medieval buildings in Glasgow.
It is furnished with 17th Century historic furniture and royal portraits.
Bailie Annette Christie, chairwoman of Glasgow Life and convener for culture at Glasgow City Council, welcomed the start of the project.
She said: "The restoration is positive and welcome news for citizens and visitors to the city as, upon completion of the works, museum-goers can continue to visit this much-loved cultural facility, while the city also ensures a sustainable future for Glasgow's invaluable heritage assets."
Scaffolding will be set up around the building from next week.
Museum staff have already started removing the artefacts which will be stored in Glasgow Museums Resource Centre until the venue reopens.