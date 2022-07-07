Paolo Nutini to headline as TRNSMT returns to summer slot
Scottish star Paolo Nutini will be the headline act as Scotland's biggest music festival returns to July after two years of Covid disruption.
The annual TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green did not take place in 2020 because of the pandemic and was delayed until mid-September last year.
The music festival, which begins on Friday, will also see headline sets from The Strokes and Lewis Capaldi.
About 50,000 people are expected to attend each of the three days.
Organisers have advised those attending not to travel by car as there is no parking available and surrounding roads will be closed.
They also warned that rail travel could be hit by last-minute cancellations and extremely limited rail services across Scotland.
This is due to a temporary timetable currently in place after a pay dispute which could mean some struggle to get a train when the festival ends.
On Sunday night, when Scots singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is set to close the festival at 23:00, there will be no trains when fans leave.
The first TRNSMT festival took place over three days in July 2017. It was widely seen as a replacement for T in The Park , which was run by the same promoters and operated in the same July timeslot for 23 years until 2016.
In 2020, TRNSMT was postponed because of Covid and in July last year it was delayed again because of concerns over spread of the virus.
It eventually took place from 10 to 12 September 2021.
This year's line-up includes Sam Fender, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Foals, Fontaines D.C. and Wolf Alice.
Paisley-born Paolo Nutini, who recently returned from an eight-year hiatus with a new album, is the headline act on the Friday night.
New York rock band The Strokes, whose hits include Is this it?, are Saturday's headline act and Lewis Capaldi is Sunday's closing act.