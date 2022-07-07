Man's fingerprints 'match those of US fugitive Nicholas Rossi'
By Steven Godden
BBC Scotland
- Published
A court has heard fingerprints taken from a man claiming to be a mistaken victim of extradition proceedings show he is US fugitive Nicholas Rossi.
The man appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday using the name Arthur Knight and denied threatening hospital staff two days earlier.
The court heard he had behaved like a "raging" bull and left a doctor "trembling with fear".
The accused man appeared from custody in a wheelchair wearing an oxygen mask.
However, the court was told doctors involved in his care had no concerns for his lungs.
He denied the charges and was remanded in custody to face trial for allegedly shouting, swearing, and pursuing a consultant and senior nurse on a ward at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.
US Prosecutors say the man claiming to be Arthur Knight is a convicted sex offender called Nicholas Rossi - also known as Nicholas Alahverdian.
They claim he fled to the UK and faked his own death in an effort to evade charges including fraud and sexual battery.
A legal case considering an official request to extradite the man to Utah was due to be heard in Edinburgh earlier on Thursday, but was postponed until next week.
Defence lawyer Munawar Ali told the Glasgow hearing his client was pleading not guilty to the threatening behaviour charges, and argued he was a suitable candidate for bail.
Opposing the bail motion, prosecutor Julie Clark said the accused posed "a serious risk of failing to appear at any hearing, a substantial risk of re-offending and a substantial risk of obstructing the course of justice".
She said: "He appears today as Arthur Knight but has previously been identified by medical professionals and civilians as Nicholas Rossi."
"Fingerprints taken when he was arrested for this matter were confirmed to be Nicholas Rossi," she added.
As Ms Clark spoke the man in the dock was heard shouting: "That's not true."
At one point proceedings had to be briefly halted when Mr Knight became agitated after his oxygen appeared to run out.
On the subject of the man's health Ms Clark told the court the Crown has medical reports from doctors involved in his care which state there is no concern related to his lungs.
"The description of seizures given by those who have witnessed them were satisfied they were otherwise faked," she said.
At one point the accused could be heard saying: "I am not Nicholas Rossi, and the problem here is that the medical records state I have fundamental epilepsy, not fake seizures."
Remanding him in custody, Sheriff Gerald MacMillan told the man: "There is a possibility that you may abscond or fail to appear at a hearing - there is a substantial risk of that."