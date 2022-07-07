Jail for woman who claimed Darren Russell murder was accidental
- Published
A woman who fatally wounded a man but claimed she did not mean to kill him has been jailed for at least 16 years.
Stephanie Bowie stabbed 21-year-old Darren Russell twice in the chest outside a restaurant in Erskine, Renfrewshire, on New Year's Day 2021.
She denied murder, saying she "accidentally" wounded the victim when she brought out the knife to scare him.
Jurors found her guilty of murder after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow..
Jailing her for life at the High Court in Stirling, the judge said she would serve a minimum of 16 years before she was eligible to apply for parole.
Lord Weir said she had she had committed a "deplorable act of lethal violence".
The trial, last month, heard that Bowie, 29, had stormed to the scene after her brother Mark had been in a minor row with Mr Russell.
The two men - and others - had earlier been in the grounds of nearby Barsail Primary School where they got into an argument.
'Skipping past, all happy'
Bowie took a taxi from Paisley to Erskine after learning of the row, having grabbed a knife before getting into the cab.
She turned up at the school and immediately threatened to kill Mr Russell.
The victim's best friend Craig Smith said they all eventually ended up on a path near the Grill in the Park Bar and Restaurant in Erskine.
Mr Smith, 23, said: "I did not know why she was going for my friend.
"I was trying to get Mark to calm down his sister. Me and Mark had a kind of discussion...as I turned, he (Mr Russell) just fell to the deck and she has come skipping past, all happy."
As the Bowies ran off, Mr Smith helped his friend back to the home he shared with his parents nearby, but he later died.
Stephanie Bowie admitted she had killed Mr Russell but claimed she had not meant it, despite the blows being deep into the victim's body.
She claimed while Mr Russell was standing over her, she "panicked" and brought out the knife hidden up her sleeve.
Bowie said she got rid of the knife and her blood-stained jacket. She also altered her hairstyle to try to avoid being caught.
A jury found her guilty of murder, possession of a bladed article and an attempt to defeat the ends of justice.
After the verdict, the court was told Bowie had a number of previous convictions including for threatening behaviour and breaching bail.
The senior investigating officer in the case, Ch Insp Christopher Nisbet, said Bowie was now facing the consequences of her actions.
"I hope this sentence sends a clear message that violence and the carrying of weapons is completely unacceptable," he said.
He added: "We hope that this conviction brings at least a degree of closure for his relatives and friends.
"We know it has a devastating and significant impact on individuals, families and communities.
"We will continue to work closely with partners and remain determined to bring perpetrators to justice."