Three to stand trial after Kenmure Street protest
- Published
Two men and a woman are to stand trial following a mass protest in Glasgow over immigration detentions.
The three face charges in connection with a demonstration in Kenmure Street, Pollokshields, on 13 May 2021.
Crowds had gathered after two Sikh men were detained by the Home Office for alleged immigration violations.
Olivia Jones, 24, and 33-year-olds Kairos Pakleppa and Nicholas Sigsworth will answer charges in October.
Ms Jones, from the city's Battlefield area, is accused of behaving in a threatening and abusive manner towards police.
She is charged with obstructing two constables by struggling with them and lying under a car.
Ms Jones faces a third charge of repeatedly kicking one of the officers to her injury and a final accusation of punching the other on the body.
'Threatening manner'
Mr Pakleppa, of Muswell Hill, London, is also charged with acting in a threatening manner towards police and trying to lie under a vehicle as it was being removed.
It is claimed Mr Sigsworth, of York, obstructed three constables and refused to get out of a vehicle or an alternative allegation of breach of the peace.
All pled not guilty to all charges when the case was called at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
Ms Jones and Mr Pakleppa will face summary trials without a jury in early October with Mr Sigsworth's case was set for later that month.
They remain on bail.