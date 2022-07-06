US fugitive detained over aggression to Glasgow NHS staff
- Published
A US fugitive accused of faking his own death, has been detained by police in Glasgow accused of behaving aggressively to hospital staff.
Arthur Knight allegedly behaved in a threatening or abusive manner at the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital on Tuesday.
Mr Knight, 34, was described in court papers as using a number of other names including Nicholas Rossi.
He is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court via video link on Thursday.
US authorities said Mr Knight is accused of a series of sexual assaults and is wanted over a rape charge in the state of Utah.
He is subject to extradition proceedings in Edinburgh, where he denies he is the man they are looking for.
On Wednesday, prosecutor Julie Clark said she had been informed that Mr Knight was at a police office.
Ms Clark said: "He has identified that he is not fit to come to court. I have medical evidence that he is not unfit and was fit to be detained."
The charge states that Mr Knight acted aggressively towards a hospital consultant and a senior charge nurse.
It is alleged that he shouted, swore, lunged at them and pursued them.