Man seriously injured in attempted murder in Glasgow
A man has been seriously injured in an attempted murder by three hooded men in Glasgow.
Police Scotland said the 39-year-old victim was set upon by the men in a targeted attack at a property on Gartcraig Road, Riddrie.
The incident happened at about 22:00 on Tuesday. Police would not confirm if any weapons were involved.
The man was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.
The suspects are described as white and dressed in hooded clothing. Two were also wearing face coverings.
Det Insp Ross Jamieson said: "A man has been seriously injured in what we believe to be a targeted attack.
"I am appealing to anyone who was in the Gartcraig Road area around the time of the incident to get in touch.
"If you noticed the three men in the street, or have any other small piece of information, I would urge you contact police."