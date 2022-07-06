Prestwick Airport workers to vote on strike action over pay
- Published
Workers at Prestwick airport are being asked to vote on strike action in a dispute over pay.
The Unite union said the offer on the table, of pay rises between 4% and 6.5%, was "a significant real terms pay cut" for staff.
The ballot, which closes on 19 July, includes security staff, firefighters, ground crew, cargo and cleaners.
Transport Scotland has encouraged both sides to reach a resolution to the dispute.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said that with the Retail Prices Index (RPI) standing at 11.7%, there needed to be an "urgent" improvement to the pay proposals.
"While directors' pay is protected, workers are being told to take a substantial real terms pay cut," she said.
"And disgracefully, they want to keep new starters on a rock bottom rate that is lower than the real living wage.
"Prestwick Airport and the Scottish government need to put an improved offer on the table because Unite will resolutely support our members in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions."
The airport was taken into public ownership in November 2013 after being bought by the Scottish government for £1.
Transport Scotland said the airport was operated at arm's length from the Scottish government and that ministers do not intervene in commercial or operational matters.
"Staffing issues, including pay, are matters for the airport and the union," said a spokesman.
"We encourage all parties to continue to engage with each other to reach a solution to this dispute."