HMP Low Moss became overcrowded under expansion plan
One of Scotland's newest jails was overcrowded during the Covid pandemic after its capacity was expanded, a report has found.
Inspectors said the creation of 100 extra spaces at HMP Low Moss, in East Dunbartonshire, left inmates sharing cells designed for single occupancy.
Covid restrictions also meant a "significant number" of prisoners only had an hour of open-air exercise a day.
The governor, however, was praised for promptly addressing the exercise issue.
The Scottish Prison Service said overcrowding was "never a desirable issue" but stressed the need to manage the overall prison population.
HMP Low Moss, which opened on the outskirts of Bishopbriggs in 2012, is one of the most modern in Scotland.
Built on the site of a demolished former jail that had wooden huts, it was described at the time as "state of the art" with wide corridors, workshop facilities for prisoners and cells with en-suite facilities.
However, when a team from the prisons inspectorate visited in early February, they found it had a population exceeding its design capacity.
The jail was originally designed for 784 inmates but this was later expanded to 884 under "Project 100" by replacing single beds with bunk beds.
The chief inspector of prisons for Scotland, Wendy Sinclair-Gieben, said the issues observed at Low Moss were symptomatic of a wider overcrowding problem across the country's prisons.
She told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "For some considerable time the population has far exceeded the design capacity
"Because the Scottish Prison Service has no control over the number of prisoners who come into their care, they have had to adapt by making small cells double cells by putting in bunk beds."
The report said the double cells were inadequate for two people to live comfortably side by side.
The expansion was a particular cause for concern during the pandemic due to restrictions on the amount of time prisoners were allowed out of their cells.
"Significant numbers" of prisoners were limited to the minimum requirement of one hour of open-air exercise during the pandemic, the inspector said, while infection control rules meant isolated prisoners only received one hour of fresh air every third day.
The watchdog added: "We were pleased to see that the governor addressed and resolved this human rights issue during the inspection."
The report also found that permanent additional staff resources were not allocated to the prison following the introduction of the extra spaces, and identified a "clear need for a full capacity modelling exercise".
The inspectors observed and heard of examples of "good compassionate care and support for prisoners", particularly for vulnerable inmates, but it also reported that relationships between prisoners and staff "were not always so positive".
A spokesperson for the Scottish Prison Service said: "Whilst we recognise that overcrowding is never desirable, we have to manage the population appropriately, and HMP Low Moss is one of our most modern establishments.
"The building of the new HMP Glasgow will provide a more permanent solution to this issue."
The Scottish government said it was investing £500m in the prison estate over this parliamentary term as well as promoting community-based alternatives to prison.