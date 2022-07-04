Guns N' Roses cancel Glasgow concert due to illness
Guns N' Roses have announced the cancellation of their show in Glasgow, less than 24 hours before the event was set to begin.
The veteran US rockers had been due to play at the city's Glasgow Green on Tuesday.
The band said they would now be unable to perform "due to illness and medical advice".
It comes after the Red Hot Chili Peppers axed their gig at Glasgow's Bellahouston park last week.
In a statement, issued though event promoter DF Concerts, the band said: "Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GNR will not be able to perform in Glasgow tomorrow.
"We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets."
DF Concerts said its ticket holders would be contacted with a date when the event is rescheduled.
The TRNSMT music festival, also promoted by DF Concerts, is due to take place at Glasgow Green this weekend.