Glasgow Airport evacuated over unattended bag

airportGetty Images

Glasgow Airport has been evacuated after an unattended bag was left in the terminal building.

Police Scotland said the action was taken "as a precaution" after the item was found in the domestic arrivals hall at about 18:30 on Monday.

Glasgow Airport said it was a "partial evacuation", and security gates were still open for passengers flying out.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Emergency services are at the scene and inquires are ongoing."

