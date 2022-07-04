Glasgow Airport evacuated over unattended bag
- Published
Glasgow Airport has been evacuated after an unattended bag was left in the terminal building.
Police Scotland said the action was taken "as a precaution" after the item was found in the domestic arrivals hall at about 18:30 on Monday.
Glasgow Airport said it was a "partial evacuation", and security gates were still open for passengers flying out.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Emergency services are at the scene and inquires are ongoing."