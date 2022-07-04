Glasgow Airport evacuated over unattended bag
Glasgow Airport was evacuated on Monday evening after an unattended bag was left in the terminal building.
Police Scotland said the action was taken "as a precaution" after the item was found in the domestic arrivals hall at about 18:30.
Glasgow Airport said security remained open for passengers flying out and the airport fully reopened at 20:30.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Following inquiries it was established there was no risk to the public."
A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport added: "Police Scotland attended following reports of an unattended bag in domestic arrivals.
"Access to this part of the terminal was temporarily restricted, as is standard procedure, while checks were carried out."