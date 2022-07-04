No trains home from Lewis Capaldi at TRNSMT festival
No trains will run out of Glasgow after the TRNSMT music festival ends on Sunday night, ScotRail has announced.
Fans have been warned to make alternative transport arrangements due to the temporary timetable in place.
Scots singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi is headlining the three-day event at Glasgow Green on Sunday 10 July.
A very limited number of trains will run after 23:00 on other days. About 50,000 people are due to attend each day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
TRNSMT organisers also warned fans "not to rely on trains" to get to and from the venue.
There is no parking at the festival site. Glasgow Green is located in a residential area and there will be road closures in place.
The Friday night of TRNSMT will be headlined by Paolo Nutini. The Strokes top the bill on Saturday.
ScotRail said travellers from north and south west Scotland on these days could see buses replace trains for part of their journey, due to Network Rail engineering work between Inverness and Aberdeen, and between Dumfries and Kilmarnock.
The operator also said space on board the last services from Glasgow on these nights would be limited, and no rail replacement transport would be available.
ScotRail issued the same travel warning for Tuesday, when veteran US rockers Guns N' Roses play at Glasgow Green.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: "Customers going to TRNSMT on Sunday should be aware that there will be no trains after the event, so please check your entire journey and know what alternative transport is available.
"We have another busy week of live music in Glasgow with Guns N' Roses and then TRNSMT at Glasgow Green, and we're urging customers travelling to the events to plan ahead, to check their entire journey, and to know their travel options.
In recent weeks ScotRail services have been disrupted due to strike action by the Aslef and RMT unions over pay and conditions for staff.
In May, ScotRail introduced a temporary timetable which cut about 700 daily services after drivers refused to work on rest days.