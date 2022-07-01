Red Hot Chili Peppers cancel Glasgow concert after illness
The Red Hot Chili Peppers have called off their Glasgow concert hours before the show due to illness.
The US band were due to perform at Bellahouston Park on Friday evening.
However, in a short statement they said they "are working on ways to reschedule this show", telling fans they "love Scotland and are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform".
Fans have been urged to hold on to their tickets with a new date yet to be announced.
Due to illness RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight July 1. We are working on ways to reschedule. Pls hold onto your tickets & wait for an update soon. RHCP love Scotland & are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show. Thank you for your understanding pic.twitter.com/eUHEQPypA5— Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) July 1, 2022
The concert would have been the band's first performance in the city since 2016.
They have recently played to sell-out crowds in Manchester, London and Dublin.