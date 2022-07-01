Red Hot Chili Peppers cancel Glasgow concert after illness

Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony KiedisReuters

The Red Hot Chili Peppers have called off their Glasgow concert hours before the show due to illness.

The US band were due to perform at Bellahouston Park on Friday evening.

However, in a short statement they said they "are working on ways to reschedule this show", telling fans they "love Scotland and are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform".

Fans have been urged to hold on to their tickets with a new date yet to be announced.

The concert would have been the band's first performance in the city since 2016.

They have recently played to sell-out crowds in Manchester, London and Dublin.

