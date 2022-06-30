PM says Jagtar Singh Johal's detention in India is 'arbitrary'
By Katie Hunter
BBC Scotland reporter
- Published
The prime minister has described the detention of a Scottish man in India as arbitrary.
Jagtar Singh Johal, a Sikh activist, has been locked up without trial since November 2017. He is accused of being part of a terror plot against right-wing Hindu leaders.
Boris Johnson used the wording for the first time in a letter to the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
Mr Johal's family have described it as a breakthrough moment.
Boris Johnson's letter describes Mr Johal, who is from Dumbarton, as a British national who has been "arbitrarily detained" in India for the past four and a half years.
The prime minister goes onto say that UK ministers and officials have raised concerns directly with the government of India about Mr Johal's case on almost 100 occasions.
Mr Johnson's language is significant because detaining someone arbitrarily means there is no sound legal basis to hold them.
In May, a UN working group said Mr Johal's detention was arbitrary and concluded he should be released immediately.
The UK government has not publicly called for his release.
'Bring him home'
Mr Johal's brother Gurpreet Singh Johal, a recently elected Labour councillor, described the prime minister's letter as a breakthrough.
He said: "I will never forget that it took the UK government almost five years to acknowledge that my brother is arbitrarily detained, or that they only did so after a nudge from the United Nations and the leader of the opposition, but at least they got there in the end.
"The next step is to demand his release and bring him home."
Mr Johal is supported by the legal and human rights charity Reprieve. Director Maya Foa said she was glad Boris Johnson had finally recognised that Mr Johal was arbitrarily detained.
She added: "The important thing isn't how many times the Foreign Office has raised Jagtar's case with the Indian government, but what they're saying when they raise it, and the fact is their position has been too weak for too long.
"A strategy that leaves arbitrarily detained British nationals to rot in foreign jails is a strategy in urgent need of review."
The Indian government has repeatedly denied allegations of torture or mistreatment and said due process had been followed.
The UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office has been approached for comment.