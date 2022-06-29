Comedian Janey Godley reveals she is clear of cancer
- Published
Comedian Janey Godley, who revealed last year that she had ovarian cancer, has said she is clear of the disease.
The 61-year-old Glaswegian had a hysterectomy and six rounds of chemotherapy as part of her treatment.
She announced on social media that NHS staff had "definitely saved my life".
The entertainer thanked "everyone who supported me, everyone who sent me love, everyone who sent me so much strength".
She added: "I've just had a phone call from the cancer specialist and the scan has come back clear. There is no evidence of disease.
"I want to thank everybody at Beatson Cancer Care and everyone in the NHS who looked after me.
"My cup is full with gratefulness."
The scan results are in - thanks to everyone who has supported me so far pic.twitter.com/WFwc1qs8oJ— Janey Godley (@JaneyGodley) June 28, 2022
Godley revealed last November that said she had been diagnosed after suffering from a bloated feeling in her stomach.
The comedian, who found viral fame with her dubbed sketches about First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, urged anyone with symptoms to get them checked out.
Her pastiches of Nicola Sturgeon's coronavirus news briefings gained her a massive social media following during the pandemic.
She featured in Scottish government coronavirus adverts but they were pulled after offensive historical tweets by her came to light.