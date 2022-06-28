Second man arrested over attempt to lure schoolgirl into car
- Published
A second man has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempt to lure a 14-year-old girl into a car in East Renfrewshire.
The teenager was walking in Harvie Avenue, Newton Mearns, when two men approached her and tried to persuade her to get into a red Vauxhall Meriva.
Police said the girl was left upset after the incident on Wednesday.
The 18-year-old man is expected to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
A 32-year-old man appeared before the same court on Monday in connection with the case.